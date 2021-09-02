https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/02/wapo-fact-checker-glenn-kessler-seeks-only-the-truth-about-afghanistan-which-is-why-hes-getting-his-facts-from-the-biden-admin/

Another day, another top-notch fact-check from Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler.

Here’s what he’s got for us today:

New #FactChecker –> The Afghan evacuation and the war — by the numbers https://t.co/8CXqAK2x9j — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 2, 2021

“By the numbers.” By whose numbers, Glenn?

Let’s see:

There have been a lot of numbers used by public officials and the news media in recent days about the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan. Here they are all in one place — and which numbers are missing. Where possible, the source of the information is included. We will update this as appropriate as more information becomes available, including noting whether numbers previously provided turned out to be false.

Interestingly, many of Glenn Kessler’s information sources just so happen to be members of Joe Biden’s administration. How convenient!

This isn’t a fact check. — Christian Hansen (@christianh3k) September 2, 2021

You’re not checking facts. You’re repeating assertions. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 2, 2021

You literally just repeated administration talking points. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 2, 2021

No, he literally did.

This isn’t fact checking. He’s literally just repeating things Joe Biden or Milley has said and publishing them. https://t.co/3mIDxLdm9n pic.twitter.com/vvmX6k513i — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2021

Man, anyone can be a fact-checker these days. As long as they’re willing to mindlessly regurgitate rather than actually check any facts.

Repeating quotes without verifying the data is not how fact checking works. Glenn, each week you become a bigger clown. — B. (@BlueWhiteUK) September 2, 2021

Well, if the clown shoe fits …

How is posting the presidents talking points the equivalent to “fact checking” in your eyes? — Cousin Danny in the Boro (@cuzzo_danny) September 2, 2021

Because it serves the right narrative. — John (@Bearcat50) September 2, 2021

Nailed it.

Hey Glenn, serious question: Does the White House at least give you the courtesy of a reach-around? https://t.co/iin6p5aeaV — RBe (@RBPundit) September 2, 2021

It’s the least they can do.

***

Related:

WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler wants to make sure you know that the Taliban didn’t ackshually hang a man from a helicopter (like they’d ever do that!)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

