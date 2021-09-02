https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/dave-rubin-adam-carolla

Dave Rubin has been off-grid with no access to news, social media, or his phone since July 31. Adam Carolla joined the first episode of “The Rubin Report” since Dave’s return to fill him in on everything he missed over the last 31 days.

Catch Dave’s hilarious reactions to finding out about former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, the New York City vaccine mandates, the maskless Obama birthday bash, why the University of Wisconsin had to remove a rock for being racist, how Proposition 12 might end up banning bacon in California, why an unruly passenger on a Delta flight needed to be duct-taped, and the Afghanistan collapse to the Taliban.

