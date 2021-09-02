https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/watch-colorado-high-school-students-walk-class-protest-mask-mandate-video/

On Wednesday morning, dozens of students demonstrated in front of ThunderRidge High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Students at the school participated in a walkout to express their opposition to the Tri-County Health Department’s face mask requirement. Tri-County Health officials decided earlier this week to mandate masks for all kids, regardless of whether or not they have received vaccinations.

Individual counties, such as Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas, will not be able to opt out of public health directives as a result of Monday’s ruling.

TRENDING: ANNOUNCING: The Gateway Pundit Will Interview President Donald Trump Next Friday, Sept. 10th — You Won’t Want to Miss This…

Some students have expressed their extreme dissatisfaction with the situation.

“This is going to be the third year of my high school that is compromised. I want a normal high school career. If you are scared, you can stay home,” said one student.

“These people agree with me, they hate masks. And I do, too,” said another student.

The new order goes into force on September 1 and is anticipated to stay in place until the end of the year, unless extended.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

