After Hurricane Ida, several men discovered a cow in the bayou of Louisiana, wedged in a tree and unable to free itself.

Road Yard Chief of Operations Louis Pomes and St. Bernard Parish government employees Tyler Acosta, David Palmer, and Roy Ragan discovered the befuddled bovine while assessing damage after the storm in Florissant, which is located east of New Orleans.

St. Bernard Parish Government shared a video of the rescue on Tuesday evening, amassing more than 100,000 views and hundreds of reactions. Footage shows the men wading into hip-deep water and using a chain saw to cut the cow free.

Hurricane Ida hit the Pelican State on Sunday as a Category 4 storm and left millions of residents with out power. Some residents could remain without power for several weeks.

At least seven people died in the storm, including a man who was killed by an alligator in the Louisiana flood waters. One person was killed in Rockville, Maryland, on Wednesday in a flood from heavy rain caused by what was left of Ida.

Ida is tied for the fifth strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland based on wind speed at landfall, according to USA Today.

