https://www.theepochtimes.com/watch-footage-shows-mass-flooding-in-new-york-city-new-jersey_3978237.html

Torrential rain spawned significant flooding across northern New Jersey, New York City, Philadelphia, and other areas on Wednesday night as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed over the region.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared an emergency for the city.

“I’m declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight. We’re enduring an (sic) historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads,” he wrote.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority suspended subway service for most areas in the city due to floodwaters entering subway stations and the tracks.

New Yorkers and New Jersey residents uploaded footage on Twitter and social media of flooding inundating cars, flooded subways, backflushing toilets, water going into people’s apartments, and buses driving through high waters.

The Newark International Airport was forced to shut down and suspend flights due to flooding. Videos showed the baggage claim area entirely covered in floodwaters.

Reports said that as many as seven people died in New York and New Jersey died during the storm.

As of Thursday morning, the City of New York said there are travel advisories in effect. “Avoid non-emergency travel,” the city tweeted, adding that “mss transit is very limited and delayed.”

The National Weather Service of New York issued a flash flood emergency for the city, Brooklyn, and Queens, adding that it was the first time in its history that it was forced to do so.

“To be clear… this particular warning for NYC is the second time we’ve ever issued a Flash Flood Emergency (It’s the first one for NYC). The first time we’ve issued a Flash Flood Emergency was for Northeast New Jersey a an hour ago,” the agency wrote.

Jack Phillips

Jack Phillips

Senior Reporter

Jack Phillips is a reporter at The Epoch Times based in New York.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...