Torrential rain spawned significant flooding across northern New Jersey, New York City, Philadelphia, and other areas on Wednesday night as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed over the region.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared an emergency for the city.

Storm waters in NYC right now: pic.twitter.com/vmdRxrp5uw — Joshua Philipp (@JoshJPhilipp) September 2, 2021

“I’m declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight. We’re enduring an (sic) historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads,” he wrote.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority suspended subway service for most areas in the city due to floodwaters entering subway stations and the tracks.

Waterfall down the stairs at 145th Street station, 1 Train, in #Manhattan, #NYC. Flash #flood warnings are in effect until 11:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/pIvwWpQF1t — NTD News (@news_ntd) September 2, 2021

New Yorkers and New Jersey residents uploaded footage on Twitter and social media of flooding inundating cars, flooded subways, backflushing toilets, water going into people’s apartments, and buses driving through high waters.

The Newark International Airport was forced to shut down and suspend flights due to flooding. Videos showed the baggage claim area entirely covered in floodwaters.

Reports said that as many as seven people died in New York and New Jersey died during the storm.

Queens Boulevard in Maspeth/Corona is a literal river at the moment. Bus fully flooded driving through, multiple cars stuck in the water. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/LuSL9uWCEl — Joe English (@JoeEEnglish) September 2, 2021

As of Thursday morning, the City of New York said there are travel advisories in effect. “Avoid non-emergency travel,” the city tweeted, adding that “mss transit is very limited and delayed.”

The National Weather Service of New York issued a flash flood emergency for the city, Brooklyn, and Queens, adding that it was the first time in its history that it was forced to do so.

Hero bus driver managed to get us safely through the 3-4 feet of rain coursing down the boulevard, but only seemed to be getting worse. Finally made it through to higher ground and a fellow passenger exclaims ‘oh no I missed my stop..’ pic.twitter.com/ofrVQhGnhK — Joe English (@JoeEEnglish) September 2, 2021

“To be clear… this particular warning for NYC is the second time we’ve ever issued a Flash Flood Emergency (It’s the first one for NYC). The first time we’ve issued a Flash Flood Emergency was for Northeast New Jersey a an hour ago,” the agency wrote.

