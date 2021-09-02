https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/watch-iraq-war-veteran-stands-middle-red-lobster-asks-voted-biden/

100 Percent Fed Up reports – US Veterans are furious with the disastrous way in which Joe Biden pulled out of Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Democrat Party continues to deflect from the most failed president in the history of the United States by attempting to convince Americans that the most pressing issue we’re facing today, is finding who walked between the velvet ropes in the Capitol building on January 6th, or how we punish Americans who continue to push for investigations into how Joe Biden stole the 2020 election.

It’s taken several decades, but it appears as though Americans are beginning to see through the deceitful actions of Democrat leaders who are aided by our dishonest mainstream media whose message is being pushed by big tech oligarchs.

On the same day, our US service members were killed at the Kabul airport, an Iraq war veteran who fought in 2008, stood up in the middle of a Red Lobster restaurant, and asked the customers who voted for Biden in 2020?

“Who voted for him?” he asked.

One of the customers responds, “He doesn’t need anyone to vote for him—It’s all the dead people!”

TRENDING: ANNOUNCING: The Gateway Pundit Will Interview President Donald Trump Next Friday, Sept. 10th — You Won’t Want to Miss This…

“No, he doesn’t—He doesn’t need anyone to vote for him,” the vet replies.

The woman taking the video can be heard laughing at him until the moment he became deadly serious…

“We, as American people, should stand up right now! F*ck this! he said. It’s unbelievable! We lost 11 Americans today!” he said.

“I’m a veteran,” he told the Red Lobster customers. “I went over in 2008, and I fought against Islamic terrorism,” he said as he began to get emotional. “Words can’t describe my feelings,” he told them, choking back the tears.

Customers can be heard thanking the Iraq war vet for his service, “I appreciate your service,” and “Thank you for your service,” they said.

“Bring Trump back! Bring Trump back!” he chanted.

Watch:

2008 Iraq war vet stands up in Red Lobster restaurant and asks customers, “Who voted for Biden?” Finishes epic rant with “Bring Trump back!” pic.twitter.com/BUbZExq54d — @SassyConservativeGirl45 (@SassyConservat1) September 2, 2021

For decades, Democrat lawmakers have attempted to discredit and shame our veterans. The unarmed Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt is a perfect example of how little they care about members of our military. Democrat lawmakers have openly shared their belief that she deserved to die at the hands of a wreckless Capitol Police officer with a record of carelessness with his weapon. Never mind that she honorably served our nation, Ashli Babbitt’s crime was being a Trump supporter—-her service, like the service of millions of others who support President Trump, is meaningless to them.

