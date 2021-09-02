https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/09/video-were-one-step-closer-dictatorship-prager-u/
Podcaster drops a truth bomb – and Ben Shapiro explains it.
In this latest short video from Prager U, podcaster Joe Rogan points out that until 1776, everywhere in the world had been ruled by, essentially, dictators. Now many here in America want to push us toward a dictatorship. Ben Shapiro follows up with an explanation of why some want to preserve Western civilization — and some want to destroy it. Don’t miss this must-see video below: