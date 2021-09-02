http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/e2_3KUbop1k/with-justice-drew-3.php

I am scheduled to join Jon Justice, Drew Lee, and producer Samantha Sansevere for the weekly Justice & Drew round table tomorrow morning from 7:00-9:00 a.m. The show runs from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m. weekdays on Twin Cities News Talk AM 1130. It is available via live stream here and in podcast form here.

The show covers local and national news with a sense of humor and an upbeat twist. Entertaining while they educate, Jon and Drew provide a crucial counterpoint to the editorial cowardice and stupidity of the Star Tribune. I think that it is safe to say that our withdrawal from Afghanistan will be a subject of discussion, as it has been on the show all week.

I think it’s likely we’ll also be talking about my glimpse into the Blue Grand Jury investigation earlier this week. Tom Lyden covered it for FOX9 KMSP here this afternoon. The Star Tribune, which is the proximate cause of the investigation, has yet to get around to the developments this week. Shocking, I know.

The federal judge investigating grand jury leaks in the Chauvin case is not pleased with the MN AG. https://t.co/fserMuaeG5 — Tom Lyden (@LydenFOX9) September 2, 2021

Judge Schiltz to AG: “I first want to express my disappointment at your extraordinarily careless handling of confidential and sensitive information regarding a federal grand jury.” — Tom Lyden (@LydenFOX9) September 2, 2021

The show has been extraordinarily hospitable to John Hinderaker and me as well as John’s colleagues at the Center of the American Experiment. Along with Alpha News, Justice & Drew is the most important source of local news in the Twin Cities. Please check it out if you might find it of interest.

