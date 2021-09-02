https://www.theepochtimes.com/woman-faces-one-year-in-jail-for-allegedly-using-fake-vaccination-card-in-hawaii_3978101.html

An Illinois woman was arrested this week for allegedly attempting to use a falsified COVID-19 vaccination card when entering Hawaii, authorities say.

Chloe Mrozak, 24, of Oak Lawn, intentionally or recklessly tried using the fake document, which violated rules pertaining to entrance into the state, according to a criminal complaint.

Other court documents said that investigators were tipped off that Mrozak may have used illegitimate documents pertaining to her vaccination status.

Investigators found that the hotel Mrozak listed as the place she was going to stay while in Hawaii did not have a reservation under her name, Hawaii News Now reported.

They also tried confirming her COVID-19 vaccine card but when they contacted authorities in Delaware, the state that was listed on the card, they said they had no record of her getting a jab there.

Investigators also noted that the card had “Maderna” under the type of vaccine, a misspelling of “Moderna.”

Mrozak was arrested but released after a hearing on Sept. 1, according to court records.

She was told to appear in a virtual hearing set for Sept. 22.

A public defender representing the defendant could not be reached.

Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program mandated travelers must quarantine for 10 days if not fully vaccinated against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes COVID-19.

Violators face up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

A Florida couple was charged for allegedly falsifying documents under the same program last month.

Enzo Dalmazzo, 43, and Daniela Dalmazzo, 31, allegedly used fake vaccine cards for their children and themselves when entering Hawaii.

A father and son were also charged with faking documents.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige, a Democrat, said in a statement at the time that the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office “will investigate and prosecute those who cheat the Safe Travels program, which was established to keep our islands safe.”

He said a tip from a community member led to the arrest of the Dalmazzos and thanked that member and others who have sent tips regarding program violations.

Hawaii has one of the strictest COVID-19 regimes in the United States.

The state reported 1,678 new cases on Sunday, and over 10,800 in the week ending on Sunday.

“This tidal wave of cases is straining our ability to respond at all levels—our hospitals, our labs, and even our morgues are nearing or at capacity,” Hawaii Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said in a statement.

Ige said Monday that there were no plans to shut down the state. However, he said that visitors were being asked to postpone planned travel to Hawaii and residents were being asked to halt “non-essential travel.”

