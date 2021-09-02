https://www.theblaze.com/news/youtube-offensive-content-warning-newsom-recall-video

YouTube has placed an “offensive” content warning on a campaign video listing “100 reasons” to support the recall of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The 14-minute video, produced by filmmaker Errol Webber, was posted on the video platform last month and has been viewed nearly 20,000 times.

It’s unclear when the content warning was placed on the video, but as of Thursday, users who wish to watch it are first warned that the content is “age-restricted and only available on YouTube.”

Once clicking through to watch it on the platform, users are again confronted with a warning that reads, “The following content has been identified by the YouTube community as inappropriate and offensive to some audiences.”

100 Reasons To Recall Gavin Newsom



“Gavin Newsom is freaking out. I wonder why so many people are trying to have him recalled,” the narrator says at the start of the video before jumping into an extensive list.

The video includes Newsom’s implementation of draconian public health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, hypocritical maskless visit to a ritzy California restaurant last November, and continued promotion of jailbreak policies in the state among the litany of reasons for his ouster.

The embattled governor is set to face a recall election on Sept. 14 after a campaign pushing the initiative obtained more than 1.5 million signatures last spring.

Dozens of candidates have put their hats in the ring to become the Golden State’s next governor should voters decide to recall their current leader. Conservative radio host Larry Elder has emerged as Newsom’s most formidable opponent in recent weeks.

Elder shared the “100 reasons” video on Twitter Thursday.

TheBlaze reported last week that, despite the fact that a large majority of voters in California are Democrats, Elder has a legitimate chance to become the state’s next governor due to the recall election’s rules:

The recall ballot will ask two questions. First, should the governor be recalled? And if so, who should be governor? If a simple majority of voters answer “yes” to the first question, then the candidate with the most votes on the second question becomes governor. These rules enable any candidate with a plurality of votes to win the election, which gives Elder a real chance of becoming governor should Democrats split the vote among the more than 40 candidates on the ballot while Republicans stay united behind him.

