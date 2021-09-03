http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vA_OZ3gqEuA/

Thirteen people were shot, three of them fatally, on Wednesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Fox 32 reports the first shooting fatality on Wednesday was discovered around 5:15 a.m., when police found a man with gunshot wounds lying in the street “in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street.”

Around 7:30 p.m. a 29-year-old man was shot and killed while standing outside “in the 11000 block of South Indiana Avenue.” A vehicle was allegedly driven by the man and an occupant of the vehicle opened fire, killing him.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the chest and killed about 8:30 p.m. The boy was inside an apartment when the shooting occurred. The apartment was located “in the 5200 block of West Byron Street.”

The Chicag0 Sun-Times notes the 13-year-old was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

HeyJackass.com points out August 2021 witnessed 84 people shot and killed in Chicago, with another 424 shot and wounded.

Breitbart News explains at least 12 people were shot Monday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, and at least 50 were shot over the weekend.

