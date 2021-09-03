https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/confused-joe-biden-ignores-staffer-wanders-off-wrong-direction-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Louisiana on Friday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Biden delivered remarks on the destruction by Ida in 100 degree heat and humidity in LaPlace, Louisiana Friday afternoon.

After slurring through prepared remarks, a confused Joe Biden ignored a staffer as he wandered off in the wrong direction.

“This way, sir, this way,” a staffer said trying to get Joe Biden’s attention.

Biden turned around for a second, barely acknowledged the staffer then kept walking in the wrong direction.

