https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/03/actress-rosanna-arquette-says-she-turned-down-a-new-movie-as-its-being-shot-in-texas/

Wow. This new Texas abortion law just keeps getting better and better.

Actress Rosanna Arquette says she turned down a new film because it’s shooting in Texas:

We hope so, too!

But some libs want her to film the movie in Austin and join some sort of resistance:

But, nah. Just stay away:

“It even improves the quality of entertainment”:

And we can’t wait to find out what this movie was all about:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...