Wow. This new Texas abortion law just keeps getting better and better.
Actress Rosanna Arquette says she turned down a new film because it’s shooting in Texas:
Ive just turned down a film i love cause it shoots in Texas .
— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) September 3, 2021
We hope so, too!
I hope other actors will follow suit. https://t.co/eDNwwzm61y
— Joan Esposito (@JoanEspositoCHI) September 3, 2021
But some libs want her to film the movie in Austin and join some sort of resistance:
Shoot the film in Austin, support the resisters, solidarity with your side. https://t.co/xS1GSwILE8
— Wayne Slater (@WayneSlater) September 3, 2021
But, nah. Just stay away:
Texas wins! Direct to video loses. No, they actually win too. https://t.co/DfKAHSlFDZ
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 3, 2021
“It even improves the quality of entertainment”:
The new Texas law has unexpected benefits. It even improves the quality of entertainment. https://t.co/SDIKK1q9BU
— Nick Searcy, INTERSECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 3, 2021
And we can’t wait to find out what this movie was all about:
I’m sure that was gonna be a real blockbuster too. https://t.co/i5hsVpT6GR
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 3, 2021
***