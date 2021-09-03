https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/03/actress-rosanna-arquette-says-she-turned-down-a-new-movie-as-its-being-shot-in-texas/

Wow. This new Texas abortion law just keeps getting better and better.

Actress Rosanna Arquette says she turned down a new film because it’s shooting in Texas:

Ive just turned down a film i love cause it shoots in Texas . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) September 3, 2021

We hope so, too!

I hope other actors will follow suit. https://t.co/eDNwwzm61y — Joan Esposito (@JoanEspositoCHI) September 3, 2021

But some libs want her to film the movie in Austin and join some sort of resistance:

Shoot the film in Austin, support the resisters, solidarity with your side. https://t.co/xS1GSwILE8 — Wayne Slater (@WayneSlater) September 3, 2021

But, nah. Just stay away:

Texas wins! Direct to video loses. No, they actually win too. https://t.co/DfKAHSlFDZ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 3, 2021

“It even improves the quality of entertainment”:

The new Texas law has unexpected benefits. It even improves the quality of entertainment. https://t.co/SDIKK1q9BU — Nick Searcy, INTERSECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 3, 2021

And we can’t wait to find out what this movie was all about:

I’m sure that was gonna be a real blockbuster too. https://t.co/i5hsVpT6GR — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 3, 2021

