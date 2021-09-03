https://noqreport.com/2021/09/03/air-terror-pilot-has-terminal-stroke-in-flight-jab-mandates-continue/

Here we go, again, with the terror of flight as more casualties are reported among the pilot community.

Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to reveal the latest. Check out Stew’s store .

Support our efforts to keep truth alive. The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Red Voice Media. Contact us for guidelines on submitting your own commentary.