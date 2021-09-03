https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alex-jones-takes-ivermectin-live-on-air/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Alex Jones explains how to use Ivermectin, a Nobel Prize winning drug pic.twitter.com/Pw2vqsIc7Q
— 忍者alex420 (@NinjaAlex420) September 3, 2021
‘I didn’t get this from Tractor Supply.’
Scientific Study — Ivermectin is a ‘wonder drug’
CNN photoshopped this image to make Joe Rogan look sicker…
>it’s real pic.twitter.com/xYTvlUlpDd
— Sim Manager (@sim_manager) September 3, 2021
Kirstie Alley did the same regimen as Rogan…
I did almost the same protocol when I got it. It sucked for two days then I was just tired w no sense of smell or taste for 10 more days. I had no respiratory symptoms, thank god, not even a sniffle. Don’t care if people think protocols are stupid. Effective IF DONE IMMEDIATLY. https://t.co/gPHUIDzgLT
— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) September 2, 2021