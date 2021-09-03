https://therightscoop.com/aoc-oil-and-gas-are-fundamentally-incompatible-with-the-future-of-humanity/

Green New Deal creator, Andrea Ocasio Cortez, is trying to scare the heck out of people by telling them that oil and gas are fundamentally incompatible with the future of humanity:

AOC: “The fossil fuel industry and the future of humanity are fundamentally incompatible. They just are.” pic.twitter.com/DcbsemFJbX — The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 3, 2021





She claims that if we keep burning fossil fuels that the earth will become ‘in hob-BIT-able’. Yeah, she totally botched the word ‘inhabitable’.

She backs this up by saying that the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida is all due to human-caused climate change and that this is going to keep happening if we continue using fossil fuels.

I mean honestly, this stuff is so absurd. As we pointed out yesterday, there have been many storms over the last 200 years to hit this same area and some of them caused extensive flooding. This has never been about ‘climate change’ and it only has to do with the weather, specifically hurricane season, which happens every year and has for probably longer than mankind has been around.

