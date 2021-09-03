http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/X4CkmBHSnsk/Amid-a-surge-in-ransomware-attacks-cities-are-16433183.php
Ransomware attacks have become a scourge for local governments, robbing millions of dollars in ransom payments to hackers and recovery costs from the government entities that can least afford to pay them.
Public reports show more than 400 such attacks have hit city and county governments in the United States since 2016, impeding emergency responders, stalling tax payments and forcing government offices back to pen-and-paper operations for weeks on end. That’s probably only a fraction of the true number of such attacks, in which hackers lock up computers and demand payments to unlock them, because many attacks are thought to go unreported.