The FBI keeps getting in hot water when it comes to political expressions against former President Donald Trump.

The latest example came when it was disclosed that one of the lead FBI agents in the investigation into an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be precluded from testifying at trial after he used an expletive to describe Trump.

The revelation late this week is the latest evidence to raise questions of anti-conservative bias or sentiments inside the nation’s premier law-enforcement agency. Earlier, a senior FBI agent and a top lawyer of the bureau we’re caught texting negative sentiments about Trump and his supporters while leading the investigation, now debunked, into Russia collusion. Michael Hills, the attorney for one of the six defendants in the Whitmer case, Brandon Caserta, disclosed in court Thursday the prosecutors have decided not to use Special Agent Richard Trask’s testimony during the upcoming October trial. Prosecutors gave the defense access to Trask’s social media posts this week, with at least one demeaning Trump and his supporters, Hills t old the court. Specifically, the post referred to the 45th president as a “douchebag” and “piece of sh-t,” The Detroit News reported. Trask previously stirred controversy in the case when he was charged with beating his wife following a swingers party.

The question of anti-Trump bias infecting the FBI first arose in 2018 when text messages between agent Peter Strzok and bureau attorney Lisa Page emerged showing their disdain for Trump and his supporters on their official FBI phones.

In all, a total of five FBI employees involved in the Russia case were found to have expressed improper political sentiments, according to Justice Department inspector general.

“That these employees used an FBI system or device to express political views about individuals affected by ongoing investigations for which they were responsible was particularly disappointing,” the report said.

One of the five bureau employees, ex-lawyer Kevin Clinesmith who famously wrote a text about joining the resistance against Trump, later pleaded guilty to falsifying a document in the Russia case that impacted a court search warrant decision.

