At least two people are injured after a building collapsed Thursday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to local reports.

The two people, a 69-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, were rushed to hospital after the collapse of the building around 10 p.m. local time, reported WPVI.

The two injured people were taken to Temple University Hospital, officials said, according to CBS Philly. The nature of their injuries and conditions are unknown as of early Friday.

The multi-floor building is located on North Front St. and West Susquehanna Ave in the Kensington neighborhood.

Multiple initial local reports said that there may be multiple people trapped at the site after the collapse.

The cause of the collapse is unknown as of early Friday, and authorities are investigating.

A photo posted by Fox 29 showed firefighters and other emergency services personnel at the scene.

The collapse comes a day after remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the U.S. East Coast with heavy rain and flash flooding, affecting several states including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

