https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/biden-bolts-podium-reporter-asks-americans-stranded-afghanistan-video/

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks on the abysmal August jobs report before traveling to Louisiana.

Joe Biden blamed the abysmal August jobs report on the Delta variant.

“There’s no question the delta variant is why today’s job report isn’t stronger. I know people were… looking for a higher number.” Biden said.

At the end of the remarks, a reporter asked Joe Biden about Americans stranded in Afghanistan.

TRENDING: ‘You’ve Never Been Pregnant’ – Psaki Snaps at Male Reporter Asking Why ‘Catholic’ Joe Biden Supports Abortion (VIDEO)

“Update on the status of getting Americans out of Afghanistan?” a reporter asked.

Biden ignored the reporter and shuffled away from the lectern (notice Biden’s gait).

VIDEO:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

