Joe Biden traveled to Louisiana on Friday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Biden delivered remarks on the destruction by Ida in 100 degree heat and humidity in LaPlace, Louisiana Friday afternoon.

Joe Biden mustered a southern accent as he promised residents a robust recovery effort.

“I know y’all are frustrated,” Biden said as he yelled and slurred through prepared remarks.

Why does Biden keep yelling?

