President Joe Biden claimed on Friday that he does not believe that life begins at conception, despite repeatedly claiming the opposite in the past.

Biden made the comment when answering a question from a reporter about Texas’ new law that protects babies still in the womb, saying that he continued to be “a strong supporter of Roe v. Wade.”

“I respect people who think that — who don’t support Roe v. Wade; I respect their views. I respect them — they — those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all. I respect that,” Biden claimed. “Don’t agree, but I respect that. I’m not going to impose that on people.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation highlighted multiple instances in the past where Biden said that he accepted the view that life begins at the moment of conception:

2015 , interview with Father Matt Malone of America Media: “I’m prepared to accept that the moment of conception is a human life and being, but I’m not prepared to say that to … people that have a different view.”

, interview with Father Matt Malone of America Media: “I’m prepared to accept that the moment of conception is a human life and being, but I’m not prepared to say that to … people that have a different view.” 2012, vice-presidential debate against then-candidate Paul Ryan: “With regard to abortion, I accept my church’s position on abortion as a — what we call de fide (doctrine ?). Life begins at conception. That’s the church’s judgment. I accept it in my personal life.”

WATCH:

Biden on Texas’ pro-life law: “The most pernicious thing about the Texas law, it sort of creates a vigilante system where people get rewards to go out — anyway … I don’t agree [life begins at conception]” pic.twitter.com/qQHVRVoFYP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 3, 2021

TRANSCRIPT PROVIDED VIA THE WHITE HOUSE:

REPORTER: Mr. President, on abortion rights in Texas, sir. JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT: Pardon me? REPORTER: One question on abortion rights in Texas, sir. What would be your message to women in Texas? And what can your administration do to protect abortion rights on the federal level? BIDEN: I’m late for going down. I’m going to talk about these things from Louisiana. But I have been — continue to be a strong supporter of Roe v. Wade. Number one. And the most pernicious thing about the Texas law: It sort of creates a vigilante system where people get rewards to go out to — anyway. And it just seems — I know this sounds ridiculous, almost un-American, what we’re talking about — not the debate about — and I under- — I respect people who think that — who don’t support Roe v. Wade; I respect their views. I respect them — they — those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all. I respect that. Don’t agree, but I respect that. I’m not going to impose that on people. But what I was told — and I must tell you, I am not certain — I was told that there are possibilities within the existing law to have the Justice Department look and see whether there are things that can be done that can limit the independent action of individuals in enforcing a federal sys- — a state law. I don’t know enough to give you an answer yet. I’ve asked that to be checked. Thank you all very much.

