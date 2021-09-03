https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-orders-release-of-classified-9-11-documents-on-saudi-arabia/
Story is breaking tonight — Sounds like a Hail Mary to change the subject from Afghanistan
Biden signed an executive order on Friday directing the Justice Department and other agencies to conduct a classification review of documents related to the FBI’s investigation of 9/11. The order requires that Attorney General Merrick Garland release the documents to the public over the next six months.