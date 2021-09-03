https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/terence-p-jeffrey/federal-government-added-3000-employees-august

(Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – The federal government added 3,000 civilian employees in August, with its payroll climbing from 2,885,000 to 2,888,000, according to the monthly employment numbers released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At the same time, overall government employment in the United States declined by 8,000, dropping from 22,053,000 to 22,045,000. This drop was driven by a decline in the number of people employed in public education in August.

The number employed by state governments in August dropped by 25,000, declining from 5,085,000 to 5,060,000.

At the local government level, employment increased by 14,000, rising from 14,083,000 to 14,097,000. In local public education, however, there was a decline of 5,700 jobs with the number employed dropping from 7,815,700 to 7,810,000.

“In August, employment increased by 40,000 in private education, declined by 21,000 in state government education, and changed little in local government education (-6,000),” the Bureau of Labor Statistic noted in its August employment report released on Friday. “In all three industries, these employment changes followed job gains in June and July. August marks the beginning of the traditional back-to-school season. However, recent employment changes are challenging to interpret, as pandemic-related staffing fluctuations in public and private education have distorted the normal seasonal hiring and layoff patterns. Since February 2020, employment is down by 159,000 in private education, by 186,000 in state government education, and by 220,000 in local government education.”

