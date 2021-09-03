https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/biden-signs-executive-order-directing-declassification-review-certain-9-11-documents/

Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order directing the declassification review of certain 9/11 documents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland will release certain declassified documents over the next 6 months.

9/11 family members and first responders who survived the terrorist attack nearly 20 years ago told Joe Biden not to come to the 20th anniversary memorial unless he declassified the documents that likely show links between the Saudi Arabian government and the hijackers.

TRENDING: BREAKING: THEY GOT CAUGHT! Investigators Have Video of 240 Leftist Operatives in Georgia Dumping Thousands of Ballots from Backpacks into Drop Boxes in Middle of the Night!

“When I ran for president, I made a commitment to ensuring transparency regarding the declassification of documents on the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America,’ Biden said in a statement. “As we approach the 20th anniversary of that tragic day, I am honoring that commitment.”

“Today, I signed an executive order directing the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to oversee a declassification review of documents related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s September 11th investigations. The executive order requires the Attorney General to release the declassified documents publicly over the next six months,” Biden said.

Biden has signed EO that says info collected during the US govt “investigation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks should now be disclosed, except when the strongest possible reasons counsel otherwise.” pic.twitter.com/i8xlObZhU0 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 3, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

