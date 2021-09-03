https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/09/03/charles-payne-notices-a-key-detail-in-todays-abysmal-jobs-report-n2595267

As Spencer reported earlier, the latest jobs numbers released Friday morning were a major miss for the Biden administration. 

Fox Business host Charles Payne dug into the numbers and noticed a key demographic is suffering even more under President Joe Biden’s so-called “Build Back Better” domestic agenda. 

Former Trump White House official Paris Dennard is also taking note. 

President Joe Biden is blaming poor job growth on Wuhan coronavirus. 

