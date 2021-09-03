https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/09/03/charles-payne-notices-a-key-detail-in-todays-abysmal-jobs-report-n2595267

As Spencer reported earlier, the latest jobs numbers released Friday morning were a major miss for the Biden administration.

CNN on the August jobs report “a BIG disappointment” and a “big miss.” pic.twitter.com/lSSVA7O8oW — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) September 3, 2021

Jobs report is dismal. Reports suggest at least nine million jobs open. Covid changed the way America views work. — BILL HEMMER (@BillHemmer) September 3, 2021

Fox Business host Charles Payne dug into the numbers and noticed a key demographic is suffering even more under President Joe Biden’s so-called “Build Back Better” domestic agenda.

Jobs Report Disaster

Details are even more disappointing.

Black unemployment rate surged to 8.8% from 8.2%. This would be top story/take if Trump were in office but won’t be mentioned anywhere today (Powell will take note).

0 Leisure jobs

-3K Construction

-28.5K Retail — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) September 3, 2021

Former Trump White House official Paris Dennard is also taking note.

The Black unemployment INCREASED to nearly 9% in August! The unemployment rate INCREASED to

??9.1% (Black Men)

??7.9% (Black Women)

??17.9% (Black Youth) The Biden-Harris Economy is not working for Black America. This is another crisis they created.#JobsReport #JobsFriday pic.twitter.com/J4rCDSvFE1 — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) September 3, 2021

President Joe Biden is blaming poor job growth on Wuhan coronavirus.

Joe Biden blames the delta variant for his weak August jobs report, saying there’s “no question” that’s why the number isn’t stronger. pic.twitter.com/jBuowFLce4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2021

