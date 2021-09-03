https://thinkamericana.com/bette-midler-suggests-all-women-refuse-to-have-sex-with-men-over-texas-heartbeat-bill/





Bette Midler, famous for her role in Hocus Pocus, is really letting her inner witch come out as she calls for a sex strike to protest the Texas heartbeat bill, which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress,” she tweeted on Thursday.





I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 3, 2021

I mean, I guess if the kind of women who want an abortion aren’t having sex, then they also aren’t in the “need” for an abortion, right?

So in reality, maybe this is a pro-life move….

