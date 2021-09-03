https://thehill.com/changing-america/respect/equality/570785-brave-women-defy-taliban-in-kabul-womens-rights-protest

In a brave rebuke against the Taliban, a small group of Afghan women activists held a protest in Kabul on Friday calling for equal rights for women in the government and society.

According to a report by CNN, the group, called the Women’s Political Participation Network, protested outside of Afghanistan’s Finance Ministry, where members of the Taliban were meeting to discuss plans to form a new government.

The women, who at one point got into a scuffle with one of the Taliban guards, chanted and displayed signs calling for laws offering and protecting their equal rights in the government and society.

Though the Taliban have said women will still be able to work and receive an education, women have already been forced out of jobs around the country and encouraged to stay home.

Thousands have been attempting to flee Afghanistan as the Taliban has taken over since the withdrawal of U.S. troops. Many of those attempting to flee are women and girls under severe threat of being kidnapped, sex trafficked, beaten and killed, as they are often prevented from socializing, being out in public alone or attending school.

