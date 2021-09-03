http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/GSgRA2LuqaQ/car-buyers-face-bleak-prospects-this-labor-day-weekend-11630661402

The availability of vehicles—new and used—has been dented by a global computer-chip shortage that has hampered U.S. auto production through the spring and summer.

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg News

