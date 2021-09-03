https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2021/09/03/cdc-recommends-horse-dewormer-ivermectin-for-refugees-so-wheres-the-media-outrage-n1475641

Earlier this week, comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan told his followers that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 26. By the time he posted the video three days later, he was feeling much better. The media had a field day framing Rogan as anti-vaccine because of earlier comments he made that questioned the need for young, healthy people to get vaccinated.

What sent them entirely over the edge was Rogan stating that he took ivermectin in addition to several other medications. The media and a bunch of Twitter blue checks decried his use of a “horse dewormer.”

Joe Rogan posted a video to social media in which he revealed that he has COVID-19. The comic and popular podcast host said he took Ivermectin, a dewormer meant for horses that is “not authorized or approved by FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19″ https://t.co/AJbQ049nYH pic.twitter.com/Kse7tUuMr7 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 1, 2021

Joe Rogan got Covid and decided to take Ivermectin Jfc Stop taking horse dewormer and get vaccinated pic.twitter.com/S4fkgnNf3R — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) September 1, 2021

NPR, funded by you, went with “deworming drug for cows”:

The podcast host Joe Rogan, who has dismissed COVID vaccines, said he tested positive and is taking a cocktail of unproven treatments — including ivermectin, a deworming drug for cows that the FDA warns people should not ingest.https://t.co/ydGjahao4k — NPR (@NPR) September 2, 2021

These geniuses, including the execrable Dr. Leana Wen on CNN, might want to take note of the CDC’s “Overseas Refugee Healthcare Guidance.” This chart outlines presumptive care for parasite treatment:

The media is telling a partial truth to try and scare people out of using ivermectin during the early treatment of COVID-19. If you wonder what the corporate media’s vested interest is, think about how many pharmaceutical commercials you see while watching cable news. They are not disinterested observers.

The press release for the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2015 states:

Ivermectin is highly effective against a range of parasites, has limited side effects and is freely available across the globe. The importance of Ivermectin for improving the health and wellbeing of millions of individuals with River Blindness and Lymphatic Filariasis, primarily in the poorest regions of the world, is immeasurable. Treatment is so successful that these diseases are on the verge of eradication, which would be a major feat in the medical history of humankind.

The Noble committee referred to ivermectin’s impact on global health as “immeasurable.” Loa loa belongs to a class of parasites called helminths, with species found in other regions of the world. They include hookworms and roundworms, which also infect humans and animals. Ivermectin is effective against many of these parasites and is an integral part of global health initiatives to treat them.

As doctors confronted the COVID-19 pandemic, they looked for potential anti-viral medications. A review of research indicates ivermectin is a legitimate contender to slow the viral replication process. As an example, one study confirms that ivermectin is a specific inhibitor of importin that can stop the replication of HIV and dengue viruses.

Both are RNA viruses belonging to different families. SARS-CoV-2 belongs to a third family of viruses called coronaviruses. However, because ivermectin demonstrated the ability to interfere with the replication of multiple RNA viruses, it was completely reasonable for physicians facing the COVID-19 pandemic to attempt to use it. They had a reason to be optimistic about the drug’s effectiveness against another RNA virus.

So when you see media hacks mocking the drug as a “horse dewormer,” know they are gaslighting you. It has human and veterinary applications. The corporate media emphasize veterinary use because people have erroneously assumed they can use a veterinary preparation to treat COVID-19. No competent doctor is advising this, due to dosing and preparation differences.

However, people convinced that the drug is effective for COVID-19 have difficulty accessing it and go to farm supply stores out of desperation. In an unprecedented move, the FDA and NIH warned against the use of the drug for COVID-19 specifically. Many doctors are not willing to prescribe it because of the attention to the issue. Traditionally the FDA deferred to a doctor’s clinical judgment once a drug was approved. According to the agency’s website:

From the FDA perspective, once the FDA approves a drug, healthcare providers generally may prescribe the drug for an unapproved use when they judge that it is medically appropriate for their patient.

The top-down approach to the practice of medicine from federal agencies specifically for COVID-19 is not typical. In fact, it has traditionally been very bottom-up. One analysis estimates as many as 20% of physician prescriptions are off-label.

So if Rogan and his physician felt ivermectin might help him recover from COVID-19, there is no reason morons like Brain Stelter and an entertainment rag like the Hollywood Reporter need to weigh in. The practice of medicine is reserved for licensed physicians, not media hacks.

