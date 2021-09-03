https://babylonbee.com/news/christian-leader-feels-his-growing-worldly-popularity-is-a-good-sign/

Christian Leader Sure He’s On The Right Track As He’s Getting Tons Of Good Feedback From The World

AUSTIN, TX—After the recent success of his book The Bible: The Good Parts and many promotional appearances on talk shows and podcasts, Pastor Kiah Glover says he feels pretty good about the state of his ministry.

Said Glover, “Yeah, I’m getting a lot of love on Twitter, they’re gonna do a profile of me in The Atlantic, and I’m hearing rumors that Oprah’s people might be reaching out. So, I feel like my message is in a good place. Because Jesus said that when you preach his word, the world will totally respect you. I think that’s right. Yeah, I’m pretty sure he said ‘respect’.”

Glover’s book has been praised by some of the world’s best Christians, including David French, Jen Hatmaker, and the chaplain of Harvard University. It has also spawned the wildly popular TikTok account “Genderqueer Pro-Choice Sex Workers Read Awesome Passages from Kiah Glover’s Book.”

Asked if his popularity will change him, Glover responded, “Absolutely not. If there’s one thing the Bible teaches, it’s that when you’re on a wide, easy path like this, the only thing to do is stay right in the middle of it. Don’t get too hot or too cold. Lukewarm is where it’s at, baby! Holla!”