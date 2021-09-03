https://twitchy.com/brads-313037/2021/09/03/college-professor-declares-using-upper-case-letters-is-a-sign-of-oppressive-hierarchy-and-lol/

As a group lacking in Masters degrees, doctorates, astrophysics curricula, or intersectional-feminist degrees we here at Twitchy do not grasp this deep cerebral messaging matriculating from the learned mind of a University professor. That does not mean, however, that we will not still mock their loopy thinking.

Dr. Linda Manyguns teaches at Mount Royal University in Alberta, Canada. She is a very serious educator, it is assumed. Assumed, but not displayed. This is because the good Doctor is taking a very bold step to bring forth solutions to the challenges and inequities visited upon indigenous people.

She’s gonna not spell so good.

dr. linda manyguns joins the lowercase movement to reject the symbols of hierarchy wherever they are found and will not use capital letters except to acknowledge the Indigenous struggle for recognition. read her full statement: https://t.co/4CIjB5bRNp pic.twitter.com/tPHDxfb3yq — Mount Royal U (@mountroyal4u) August 30, 2021

So…uh…by only using capital letters for select minority groups is the solution to…what problem, exactly?! We mean, basically, we grasp the concept at play here, but what is to be achieved by this escapes us. Thankfully, our undereducated staff was not the only ones unimpressed by this declaration.

You know, what you think is profound on campus, looks batsh*t here in the real world. Maybe keep that in mind before hitting the social media? — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) September 3, 2021

I suspect that most of Linda’s many guns are unloaded. — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) September 3, 2021

Here is some of her explanation, which in typical collegian style says quite a lot without managing to ever explain anything.

Indigenous people have been actively engaged in a multidimensional struggle for equality, since time immemorial. we strive for historical-cultural recognition and acknowledgment of colonial oppression that persistently devalues the diversity of our unique cultural heritages.

This does nothing to explain how resorting to typos does anything to help out…anything.

We are also confused, because apparently “indigenous” gets capitalized, but not “indigenization”, for some reason. Which only leads to more confusion —

Except for the I in Indigenous, because that’s the most important cause. You might say it’s the top of the cause hiera- wait… — Daniel Carr (@_danielcarr) September 3, 2021

There also is no explanation as to how beginning a sentence with a capital letter represents a symbol of hierarchy. Oh wait — this is all about breaking existing bonds, and to capitalize a letter you have to use the CONTROL key. That’s it, isn’t it?!

Of course, it needs to be pointed out that this professor who laments the existence of hierarchal trappings in sentence structure is just fine holding firm to all of her classist titles.

There’s a “lower case movement”?

Who knew?

So, in her battle to reject hierarchy, she didn’t forget to include her honorific, her PhD and her title….

just not with capital letters.

Got that? pic.twitter.com/7KjbGXCOSi — ABKinSTL (@ABKinSTL) September 3, 2021

Maybe it’s a case where indigenous people are permitted to have elevated class structures — just not others in society.

One thing is certain — the satirists need to raise their game.

They can’t out-crazy the “well educated” — Toxically masculine–if that makes you feel better (@ABinning) September 2, 2021

