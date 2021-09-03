https://hannity.com/media-room/comrade-governor-de-blasio-hints-at-possible-run-for-new-york-governor-next-year/

Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio is keeping his options open as he leaves office, hinting at a possible run for New York Governor following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo over allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Reports of top officials from around the Empire State exploring a possible run for governor included New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio this week. Politico reported the term-limited mayor has started speaking with supporters about a potential run in 2022,” reports NBC New York.

“The mayor made his first public comments on that report during a series of cable news appearance Friday morning to discuss the ongoing recovery efforts in the wake of Ida’s deadly assault on the Northeast. During an interview with MSNBC’s Willie Geist, de Blasio gave his closest confirmation yet on a future after leaving Gracie Mansion,” adds the outlet.

De Blasio on Friday confirmed he’s exploring a future in public office, which appears to include a potential run for governor.https://t.co/yRIwm770Aa — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) September 3, 2021

“There’s been some reporting that you’ve been calling around to labor groups to look into a possible run for the governor’s office yourself. Are you considering a run to be the next governor of New York?” host Willie Geist asked.

“I want to keep working on crucial issues and causes particularly care about things like education for our kids,” said de Blasio. “I want to keep serving in one way or another in the future, so I’m going to look at different options, absolutely.

