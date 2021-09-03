https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/cops-firefighters-sue-oregon-governor-over-covid-19-vaccine-mandates?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Police and firefighters are suing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, arguing her vaccine mandate for state workers conflicts with the U.S. and state constitutions.

The lawsuit filed in Jefferson County by the Oregon Fraternal Order of Police and the Kinglsey Firefighters Association asks the judge seeks to block the state from enforcing Brown’s executive order requiring COVID-19 inoculations fir all executive branch employees.

The suit alleges the order is “unenforceable because it conflicts with Oregon statutes, would result in a common law wrongful discharge of the Plaintiffs, conflicts with the Oregon Constitution’s guarantee of free expression, and conflicts with the United States Constitution guarantee of equal protection, free exercise, and due process.

Nine state state troopers and 30 firefighters put their names on the lawsuit.

You can read the suit here.

Brown’s office told KOIN in Oregon that the governor vaccine requirements are “critical to protect state workers, workplaces and facilities, as well as members of the public who use state services.

State executive branch workers must show they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 18 under Brown’s order. Exceptions can be granted to people with disabilities, qualifying medical conditions or truly held religious beliefs, according to The Hill.

