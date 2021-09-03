https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/03/dangerous-clowns-usa-today-correction-clarification-on-biden-watch-fact-check-is-peak-journalism/

During the dignified transfer ceremony for 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, President Biden was spotted looking at his watch several times. Family members in attendance also said Biden checked his watch on multiple occasions. During a White House briefing, Jen Psaki was asked about Biden checking his watch, and she dodged the question but didn’t deny it.

That brings us to a USA Today “fact check”:

New fact check: A viral photo makes it look like President Biden checked his watch during a ceremony honoring U.S. service members killed in Kabul. But that’s misleading. https://t.co/F6bjQFYVbC — Daniel Funke (@dpfunke) September 1, 2021

The spin was that Biden only checked his watch after the ceremony concluded:

Biden checked his watch, but he did so after the ceremony had ended. Watch the video for yourself: https://t.co/eYFRAtHFHN — Daniel Funke (@dpfunke) September 1, 2021

Is that so?

Are you accusing the Gold Star parents of lying? — Darla Shine (@DarlaShine) September 3, 2021

So you’re saying that the families of the slain are lying, brave fact checker who bravely turned off his replies? https://t.co/J6DW2cRLrV — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) September 3, 2021

There’s a video. I believe the Gold Star families and my own eyes. https://t.co/SvmLvJB9gZ — Julia (@Jules31415) September 3, 2021

Tell me you didn’t watch the live of our fallen soldiers ceremony without telling me you didn’t watch it live! 🙄 https://t.co/VxqeD2Yoe8 — Dispatcher Kristen (@DisptchrKristen) September 3, 2021

We all saw it… you aren’t even self aware how you sound — OrgConservAmericans (@OCAmericans) September 3, 2021

And now, check out the “correction” that is posted at the top of the alleged fact check:

Their self-debunked “fact check” that the claim Biden checked his watch multiple times went from “mostly false” to what now?

Yeah, that’s what we thought they said.

A “fact” “check” claimed something 100% true was false. Deciding that propaganda was too much, even for them, they edited/updated their analysis of the 100% true thing to “misleading.” Dangerous clowns. https://t.co/Y2yKbCGiFK — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 3, 2021

The “missing context” is a full admission that their original fact-check was complete BS.

This is USSR era stuff. — dondtravel (@Ckdonnadavidson) September 3, 2021

They’ll die fighting for his lies and bad manners. — Boleslaw Bierut (@kabalissima) September 3, 2021

Never underestimate the loyalty of the media to the Democratic Party.

