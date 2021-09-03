https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/03/dangerous-clowns-usa-today-correction-clarification-on-biden-watch-fact-check-is-peak-journalism/

During the dignified transfer ceremony for 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, President Biden was spotted looking at his watch several times. Family members in attendance also said Biden checked his watch on multiple occasions. During a White House briefing, Jen Psaki was asked about Biden checking his watch, and she dodged the question but didn’t deny it.

That brings us to a USA Today “fact check”:

The spin was that Biden only checked his watch after the ceremony concluded:

Is that so?

And now, check out the “correction” that is posted at the top of the alleged fact check:

Their self-debunked “fact check” that the claim Biden checked his watch multiple times went from “mostly false” to what now?

Yeah, that’s what we thought they said.

The “missing context” is a full admission that their original fact-check was complete BS.

Never underestimate the loyalty of the media to the Democratic Party.

