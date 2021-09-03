https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/nearly-half-of-young-europeans-skeptical-of-government/

The September 1st report notes that “one of the clearest consequences [of the COVID-19 pandemic] so far is a surge in cynicism among young people about governments’ intentions.”

“The poll shows that younger people are less likely to believe that the main motivation of governments in introducing pandemic-related restrictions is to limit the spread of the virus,” the think tank summarizes in comparison to older generations.

23 percent of respondents aged 30 and under felt that “their government mainly wishes to create the appearance of control” through the implementation of pandemic-related restrictions while an additional 20 percent felt that “governments are using the pandemic as an excuse to increase their control of the public.”

