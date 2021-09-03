https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/devout-catholic-joe-biden-says-life-not-begin-moment-conception-video/

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks on the abysmal August jobs report before traveling to Louisiana.

A reporter asked Joe Biden what his administration will do to ‘protect abortion rights’ in light of Texas’ new “heartbeat” law.

Biden reaffirmed his support for ‘Roe v. Wade’ and said the DOJ will look into ways to force Texas to allow abortion on demand.

‘Devout Catholic’ Joe Biden said he doesn’t believe life begins at the moment of conception.

TRENDING: ‘You’ve Never Been Pregnant’ – Psaki Snaps at Male Reporter Asking Why ‘Catholic’ Joe Biden Supports Abortion (VIDEO)

“I respect those who believe that life begins at the moment of conception — I don’t agree but I respect that,” said Biden.

VIDEO:

BIDEN: “I respect those who believe that life begins at the moment of conception — I don’t agree but I respect that.”pic.twitter.com/OiATYRovzw — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 3, 2021

Here’s Joe Biden in 2012 saying he accepts the Catholic church’s position on abortion that “life begins at conception.”

“That’s the church’s judgement,” said Biden during a 2012 Vice Presidential debate.

So what changed over the years? Why doesn’t Biden believe life begins at conception?

VIDEO:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

