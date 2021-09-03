https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/03/devout-catholic-president-biden-says-texas-abortion-law-seems-un-american-changes-mind-about-when-life-begins/

During President Biden’s remarks this morning about another stinker of a jobs report (that he blamed at least in part on the delta variant).

After that, Biden took a question about the Texas abortion law, and the devoutly Catholic president called the heartbeat bill “un-American”:

Biden: “The most pernicious thing about the Texas law is it sort of creates a vigilante system … it’s almost un-American what we’re talking about.” — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 3, 2021

“Un-American”? Biden’s view of what’s “American” must be baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and abortions.

But this wouldn’t be a Biden speech without some flip-flopping. In this case it appears the president has changed his mind on when life begins. During today’s speech, Biden said he doesn’t agree with those who believe life begins at conception:

BTW this appears to be a big Biden flip-flop — he repeatedly & specifically said as a senator & VP that he agreed w/ Catholic doctrine that life begins at conception. Despite flip-flopping on Hyde Amendment etc. I don’t think he publicly flip-flopped on this key issue til today. https://t.co/wnMnxvHCKQ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 3, 2021

That’s not the position Biden took just a few years ago:

Biden in 2015: “I’m prepared to accept that the moment of conception is a human life and being.” pic.twitter.com/1ZPCVWjxJY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 3, 2021

Biden can turn on a dime!

Shame if this gets spread around https://t.co/jZZH9qK4cs — Eyes On (@retinaldoctor) September 3, 2021

Has Joe held on to any of his convictions?

His whole career seems to be flip flopping whichever way the wind blows. https://t.co/hKNMNFULE4 — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) September 3, 2021

Only took 6 years for Biden to agree to kill that human life. Was he lying then, or now? https://t.co/nrZE1iUw2M — Randall Adams, Stable Genius (@randalladams) September 3, 2021

Additionally, Democrats complaining about a “vigilante” system of enforcement is something special:

Also, be sure to snitch on your neighbors who aren’t wearing masks. https://t.co/C2SL4OsrgG — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 3, 2021

The Democrats have tried to create a snitch society in the last year and a half-plus and Biden had the nerve to say that?

