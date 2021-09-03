http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/cApc1oRoJ7Y/Does-the-European-Union-need-its-own-army-16433159.php
BRUSSELS – When President Joe Biden refused to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan past the Aug. 31 deadline, European leaders argued this forced them to end their evacuation efforts early, despite thousands of citizens and allies still trying to escape the country.
The chaotic withdrawal, which has already prompted soul-searching among Western partners, is now reviving a decades-old debate within the European Union: Does the 27-nation club need its own military?