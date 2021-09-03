https://thehill.com/policy/finance/570697-jobs-report-august-unemployment-economy

The U.S. added 235,000 jobs in August and the unemployment rate fell to 5.2 percent as the economy appeared to falter under surging coronavirus cases, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.

Economists had expected employment growth to slow slightly in August to a gain of roughly 750,000 jobs, according to consensus forecasts, amid falling consumer confidence and disruptive school closures. Declines in restaurant reservations, air travel, and other key drivers of the recovery also raised red flags about the August jobs haul.

But the steep drop in job growth is sure to raise alarms about the strength of the U.S. economy as the delta variant causes COVID-19 case spikes nationwide and boosts political pressure on President BidenJoe Biden Former ISIS member pleads guilty to kidnappings, deaths of Americans Defense & National Security — The mental scars of Afghanistan Bidens visit wounded service members at Walter Reed MORE.

The leisure and hospitality sector did not add any net jobs in August, an alarming setback for one of the areas of the economy most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sector added an average of 350,000 jobs per month since February and remains down by 1.7 million from its peak in 2020, the Labor Department said.



Employment in retail, another hard-hit sector, also fell by 29,000 thanks to steep losses at grocery stores and building material and garden supply stores.

Instead, the bulk of the August jobs gain came from professional and business services (74,000), transportation and warehousing (53,000), manufacturing (37,000), and private education (40,000).

Updated at 8:43 a.m.

