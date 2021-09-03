https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/03/elizabeth-warren-insists-that-the-data-is-clear-about-americans-support-for-abortion-while-talking-out-of-her-backside-video/

Elizabeth Warren is nothing if not incredibly annoying. That’s why she’s such a natural fit for Joy Reid’s MSNBC show.

Last night, Warren agreed with Joy Reid that Texas hates women and people of color and in the process agreed with Joy Reid that facts are totally subjective:

That’s not how this works, Liz. That’s not how any of this works.

What’s abundantly clear is that Elizabeth Warren is a liar who is completely full of it.

How does it feel, Elizabeth Warren, to be on the side of China and North Korea instead of on the side of the most vulnerable Americans?

