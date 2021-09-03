http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7Ljj5eK_JUw/

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) blasted President Joe Biden for negotiating with the Taliban as Americans and Afghan allies remain stranded there.

Ernst said for Biden to entrust the Taliban is “ludicrous.” She added that she doesn’t “know what President Biden is thinking” by relying on the radical Islamist organization.

“We should not rely on the Taliban, for heaven’s sakes. This is the organization that harbored and headquartered al Qaeda and, of course, were responsible for the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. So, to think that this administration and President Joe Biden puts trust in the Taliban to make sure that we can assist Americans still in Afghanistan or work with those Afghan partners of ours to help them escape Afghanistan, I put no faith in the Taliban.”

“Nor should we. I mean, since when do we put faith in the hands of terrorists?” host Julie Banderas replied.

“Absolutely not, Julie. You are correct,” Ernst stated. “I don’t know what President Biden is thinking, and the fact that we allowed the country to fall quickly to the Taliban and not evacuate our American citizens and our Afghan partners is reprehensible.”

“It is ludicrous,” she added. “I can’t express the pain, the disheartening feelings that so many veterans and the Gold Star families are going to at this point. So much service and sacrifice to protect the homeland, and yet we weren’t able to bring the rest of our allies, Americans, out and relying on a terrorist organization to safeguard those very individuals. Again, it is ludicrous. So, we know this debacle is over as far as extrication, as far as President Biden is concerned. He wants to turn the page. He wants to forget it ever happened. the American people are not going to forget. We lost 13 souls trying to emergency evacuate people out of the Kabul Airport.”

