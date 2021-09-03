http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ML_R2AQo1G0/et-tu-princeton.php

I’ve been arguing for a while that private liberal arts colleges often exhibit much more extreme wokism that public universities, so we shouldn’t be surprised that Princeton is giving Mount Royal University a run for its money.

On Wednesday, the New York Post ran an article from two Princeton faculty, John Londregan of the politics and international affairs department, and Sergiu Klainerman of mathematics, on the insidious racial slurs of Princeton’s office of diversity, equity, and inclusion that are being inflicted on arriving first-year students this fall:

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office of Princeton University has a message for incoming students: It wants them to participate in “tearing down” the very institution they have worked so hard to attend. And to drive this message home, the office is more than happy to tear down those who dissent from its official orthodoxy. As members of the class of 2025 arrive on campus, they receive a mandatory injection not of a vaccine against COVID, but of indoctrination. An official video freshmen are required to watch presents an utterly one-sided and negative picture of Princeton’s history. The video and the accompanying Web site are expensively produced. Yet slick production values do nothing to offset the tendentious slant. . . The video/site includes a two-minute discourse in which classics professor Dan-el Padilla Peralta characterizes free speech as a “privilege,” rather than a right, and in which he disparages the speech of others with whom he disagrees as “masculine-ized bravado.” Padilla Peralta goes on to extol “free speech and intellectual discourse that is [sic] flexed to one specific aim, and that aim is the promotion of social justice, and an anti-racist social justice at that.” Worst, the site singles out classics professor Joshua Katz in a manner designed to stigmatize him as racist, based on his criticism last summer of a defunct student group calling itself the Black Justice League in an article in Quillette. While Katz had strong words for the BJL, the Web site fails to mention that he was decrying the harassment the BJL had directed against students, especially African-American students, who disagreed with its radical aims and tactics.

There’s more; take it in at your leisure. And the usual reminder from David Burge:

