https://www.oann.com/european-bank-stocks-suffers-brief-dip-after-u-s-jobs-data/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=european-bank-stocks-suffers-brief-dip-after-u-s-jobs-data

September 3, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – European shares briefly extended losses with a widely watched gauge of banking shares dipping 1% after data showed U.S. jobs growth in August missed estimates by a wide margin, fuelling fears that bets of a robust economic recovery may be overdone.

The weakness in U.S. data rippled across markets with non-dollar currencies – including the British pound and the Australian dollar – perking up in late London trading.

Bitcoin rose to its highest since mid-May, up around 3% at $50,745.

(Reporting by London Markets Team; Editing by Karin Strohecker)

