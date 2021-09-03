https://thejeffreylord.com/florida-to-consider-anti-abortion-bill-similar-to-texas/

Florida might adopt an abortion ban similar to the one recently put in place in Texas, which banned abortions after the baby’s heartbeat can be detected – usually around 6 weeks after conception – after the Supreme Court refused to strike down the law on Wednesday.

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson told WFLA on Thursday that the state will “certainly take a look” at a potential abortion ban.

“When the Supreme Court goes out and makes a decision like this, it clearly is going to send a signal to all the states that are interested in banning abortions or making it more restrictive to have an abortion in their state, it’s certainly going to make us take a look at those issues,” Simpson said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis similarly said on Thursday that the state would be considering a similar law.

“What they did in Texas was interesting, and I haven’t really been able to look enough about it, they’ve basically done this through private right of action, so it’s a little bit different than how a lot of these debates have gone, so we’ll have to look, I’m going to look more significantly at it,” DeSantis said. “I do think that at the end of the day the science on this has been very powerful now for a long time, you go back 40 years ago what people thought versus what they can see now, very very powerful, so I’ve always been somebody that really does support protections for life, as best as we can do.”

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court dismissed the request to block the Texas bill on procedural grounds. The request named every state court judge and clerk as defendants, and the Texas bill used a unique method of enforcement which relies on private citizens to launch civil suits.

“In the novel legal strategy, the state Legislature designed the law to prevent government officials from directly enforcing it. The move was meant to make it much more difficult to bring a pre-enforcement challenge because there are not the usual government officials to hold accountable in court,” CNN added. “Instead, the law allows private citizens — anywhere in the country — to bring civil suits against anyone who assists a pregnant [woman] seeking an abortion in violation of the ban.”

