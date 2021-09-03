https://justthenews.com/government/security/ex-british-commander-afghanistan-calls-bidens-exit-greatest-disaster-world-war

The former commander of British forces in Afghanistan eviscerated President Joe Biden for the sloppy U.S. exit, calling it a “self-inflicted wound” that damages American prestige for decades and is more consequential to global security than the Vietnam war or the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

“It basically ceded a huge amount of authority and power and influence in the world from the West to the authoritarian states of Iran and North Korea, but particularly China and Russia,” retired Colonel Richard Kemp told Breitbart News on Thursday.

He said Biden’s bungled exit was “the greatest foreign affairs and military catastrophe since the Second World War, without a doubt.”

“If you combine the Vietnam fiasco and Suez [Crisis] for the British, it’s worse than the two of those combined in its magnitude and its implications,” he said.

“It’s certainly worse than 9/11, which was maybe the result of intelligence failure and possibly could have been prevented,” he added.

He said the terror attacks from two decades ago were a “surprise,” while the Afghan exit “is a self-inflicted wound” that was the “result of a deliberate policy decision … against the advice of his generals.”

“Basically it’s a real blow for American prestige which will not be recovered from probably for decades,” he added.

