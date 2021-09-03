https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/ari-j-kaufman/2021/09/03/former-navy-seal-leads-college-football-teams-emotional-9-11-tribute-video-n1475564

University of Nebraska football has long been one of the most patriotic programs in America.

So it was perhaps fitting that the school paid tribute to first responders and military members who responded to the 9/11 terror attacks 20 years ago, unveiling new patriotic uniforms the team will wear next weekend against the University of Buffalo in Lincoln.

A professionally-made video released by the university this week features football player Damian Jackson wearing the special uniform, carrying a U.S. flag, while leading a crowd of people down a street in the Historic Havelock District of town.

To all current & former service members & all first responders, thank you.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/r4mjzctDmU — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 31, 2021

Jackson, who is now nearly 30, was a Navy SEAL for several years before coming to Nebraska. After his service, he decided his next goal would be college football, despite not playing in high school.

In the two-and-a-half-minute video, Jackson stops in front of a U.S. Army veteran missing his lower leg, a sheriff, a firefighter, and a paramedic. He takes off his American flag-emblazoned helmet and salutes the veteran, who returns the salute.

The Huskers’ 9/11 uniforms feature U.S. flag patches with white and red numbering.

“This video was a reminder of who and what makes this place special. A place where people from around the globe would risk everything they have to come to. It’s an amazing country that we are beyond blessed to be born into,” a Barstool Sports reporter explained. “And if waking up on a beautiful September morning with images of Americana, football, and sacrifice gets me a little emotional and patriotic, then so be it.”

