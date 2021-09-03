https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-02-former-pfizer-vp-warns-booster-shot-extermination-weapon.html

(Natural News)

A laboratory virus experiment that cannot be questioned or debated has no resemblance to science. “Covid-19 vaccines” do not even function like a traditional biologic and cannot be considered a vaccine. This project has not undergone a traditional FDA approval process and was pressured into existence through fraud and coercion. Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institutes of Health have repeatedly lied about this laboratory virus experiment and are currently pressure governments and corporations to make spike protein replication mandatory; therefore, this is not a transparent process nor is it an ethical pursuit. When this concoction is forced into the population in the most coercive ways imaginable, it cannot be considered “preventative medicine” at all. According to former Pfizer chief scientist, Dr. Michael Yeadon, the COVID shots and their endless boosters are “depopulation weapons” designed to enslave and kill.

COVID shots are wartime weapons, deployed for complete dominion over humans

It’s time for the formerly-dubbed “fully vaccinated” to wake up and realize that there is nothing ethical or scientific about what is being done to them. Just five months after being promised their “freedom,” the “fully vaccinated” are now being told they are inadequate, a subhuman species again, without a functioning and capable immune system. Trained to obey coercive authorities and abusive medial edicts, these human test rats are being psychologically controlled and physically restrained to a shortened life of pharmaceutical dependence. As routine boosters are prepared for the population, and the word “mandatory” is used to force these shots in seasonally, it’s time to realize this isn’t a vaccine and it’s not protecting anyone. It’s a war time weapon, a depopulation program. As vaccine manufacturers reap billions of dollars in extorted taxpayer funds, deploy propaganda and fraud, and fight for dominion over people’s lives, they have become mass murderers.

Dr. Michael Yeadon says “there’s absolutely NO possible justification” for the manufacture of covid-19 vaccines and the upcoming onslaught of booster shots. Longstanding, efficacious treatments and traditional Chinese herbal medicine offers a variety of solution for common respiratory infections, including influenza viruses, enteroviruses like polio, RSV and coronavirus infections. But these treatments have been viciously attacked, censored and suppressed across the medical landscape, as the public health gatekeepers restrain doctors and nurses from treating people early and saving lives. Dr. Yeadon warns that the booster shot was forced into existence and is nothing more than an extermination weapon to destroy innate immunity, spur super viruses into existence, and mass murder human beings. According to the clinical trials, the rate of adverse events is ten times greater after the second shot. What will the third, fourth and fifth boosters do to the population, as tens of thousands have already died off?

The vaccine program is designed for pharmaceutical dependence and depopulation

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says the company has already created a new vaccine development system that can mass produce a new mRNA booster every ninety-five days. “Every time a variant appears in the world, our scientists are getting their hands around it,” Bourla said. “And they are researching to see if this variant can escape the protection of our vaccine.” There is a long list of spike protein sequence variations that have been identified around the world. Now that Pfizer has dominion over the regulatory framework and the government, it’s now imminent that they will conduct yearly forced experiments on the world population, using tweaks in the spike protein to mass replicate the deadly bioweapon into the unforeseeable future.

An August 10 study in the Lancet shows that vaccinated people are more susceptible to the Delta variant. Dr. Peter McCullough, board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases and clinical lipidology, explained that there were more than 14 strains of coronavirus in the United States just six months ago. When the vaccines put selective pressure on the amino acids of the spike protein, a new variant begins to emerge, evading immune detection. He referenced a paper by Niessen and scientists from Boston and Rochester, Minnesota, which put over a million sequenced samples to the test. “They looked at vaccination rates all over, and the variant proportions, and they concluded that with more than 25% of the population vaccinated, you’ll encourage a dominant strain to move forward,” McCullough said. There’s no doubt that this vaccine program is designed for pharmaceutical dependence and depopulation.

Former Pfizer scientist warns about this medical holocaust:

Sources include:

Brighteon.com

NaturalNews.com

NaturalNews.com

LifeSiteNews.com

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

