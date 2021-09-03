https://pjmedia.com/columns/megan-fox/2021/09/03/freedom-is-slavery-aclu-decides-that-forced-vaccinations-actually-increase-our-liberty-n1475668

Those of you who were under the impression that the government holding you down and forcing a needle in your arm—under threat of never being able to fly or buy groceries again—would be a bad development for individual liberty, take heart! The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which is the authority on all things liberating, has declared that forced vaccinations are actually totally awesome or something.

“Far from compromising them, vaccine mandates actually further civil liberties. They protect the most vulnerable, people with disabilities and fragile immune systems, children too young to be vaccinated, and communities of color hit hard by the disease,” the ACLU declared on Twitter.

They went on to opine,

Vaccine requirements also safeguard those whose work involves regular exposure to the public, like teachers, doctors and nurses, bus drivers and grocery store employees. And by inoculating people from the disease’s worst effects, the vaccines offer the promise of restoring to all of us our most basic liberties, eventually allowing us to return safely to life as we knew it, in schools and at houses of worship and political meetings.

When I put on my secret Orwellian decoder sunglasses and read it again, this is what was hiding under all that doublespeak: “FREEDOM IS SLAVERY. WAR IS PEACE. IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH.”

Strangely, nothing in the rant in favor of forcing citizens to act against their wills and consciences actually had anything to do with individual liberty—the very thing the ACLU was founded to protect. Individual liberty is the heart of the American experiment. It is written in our Declaration of Independence that the individual needs protection from the state. There is nothing in our founding documents stating that the state needs to be protected from the individual. The worst phrase to ever be included in our documents is “for the common good,” which directly contradicts the rights of the individual. It is the war between the common good and individual liberty that we are constantly struggling with, especially in the Age of COVID.

There are two types of people in this country: those who want individual liberty respected and those who want the individual sacrificed for the common good. There is nothing more insidious than the elevation of the common good over the rights of the individual. That philosophy has filled more mass graves around the world than any other. No one was sent to a gas chamber in a society that valued individual rights.

America is unique in that the individual’s right to pursue his or her own happiness is written into our founding documents. That pursuit of happiness should not be infringed upon by the state for insignificant reasons, nor should it ever be infringed upon at the end of a gun. And before you start screaming that COVID poses a significant danger, many of us disagree. No virus is significant enough to remove our human rights. Death or the threat of it is part of being human. That will never change. But what can be defended despite the risks of living in an imperfect world are our liberties, which are not up for debate.

Calling forced vaccination—by threat and intimidation, and the removal of basic necessities—somehow liberating, as the ACLU has done by arguing that it makes other people freer, is the antithesis of the uniquely American philosophy of government. It is, instead, the argument of every tyrant to ever rule over people through despotic absolute monarchies or dictatorships. The ACLU is now arguing on behalf of governmental philosophies used by the Khmer Rouge, Stalin, Hitler, King George, and all other leaders who ruled through force and terror. They need to immediately change their name to the American Anti-Civil Liberties Union.

The Anti-ACLU should re-read some of the writings of John Locke, the founder of the philosophy of individual rights and inspiration for our Declaration of Independence. They’ve lost the plot.

“Men being, as has been said, by nature, all free, equal and independent, no one can be put out of this estate, and subjected to the political power of another, without his own consent.” “Government has no other end than the preservation of property. Tyranny is the exercise of power beyond right.” “A liberty to follow my own will in all things where that rule prescribes not, not to be subject to the inconstant, uncertain, unknown, arbitrary will of another man, as freedom of nature is to be under no other restraint but the law of Nature.”

