https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/fully-vaccinated-deaths-hospitalizations-deaths-on-the-rise-by-alarming-rates-video/

Wait a minute…

Haven’t we been told that the vaccines work?

If they work as ‘advertised’, why would the cases, hospitalizations and deaths be rising by the percentages the Governor of West Virginia is saying they are?

TIRED OF THE ADS? BECOME A PREMIUM USER TODAY!!

>>>FOLLOW US ON GAB<<<

JAMIE DLUX: Did you hear what the governor of West Virginia just said?

Governor Jim Justice: I’m gonna give you a few stats now about what’s going on in West Virginia. West Virginia is seeing a 26% increase in positive cases of people that are fully vaccinated over the last eight weeks. I’ll read that one more time. West Virginia is seeing a 26% increase in positive cases in people that are fully vaccinated and a 21% increase in breakthrough cases requiring hospitalization for people that are fully vaccinated. We have also seen a 25% increase in deaths of people that are fully vaccinated over the last eight weeks. Now, that’s not a 25% increase of the total numbers or whatever, it is a 25% increase of deaths of people that are fully vaccinated over the last eight weeks.

Some things just don’t seem to be adding up.

***FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM***

The people are catching on…

“that Governor who’s telling the truth will be next on the hit list.”

“Natural immunity is the way to go”

“Why don’t the ‘experts’ ever talk about how to boost your immune system?”

“Just say another report that “Twice As Many Americans Had COVID as Previously Thought”. Wouldn’t that mean the mortality rate just got cut in half?”

“The ‘experts’ at the CDC are counting vaccinated people as unvaccinated if they die within 14 days of getting jabbed.”

Cut Out Big Tech And Advertise With Red Voice Media Directly

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

